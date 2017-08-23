(HELENA) Local leaders want to know what improvements the public would like to see at a recreation area on Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

Civil engineering firm Robert Peccia & Associates is working with Broadwater County and Montana Business Assistance Connection to create a framework plan for the Silos Recreation Area, north of Townsend.

“The framework plan is going to help define the desired vision and development program,” said Phil Hendricks, RPA’s landscape architecture group manager.

The plan could include improvements like upgrades to the campground and marina areas, more parking at the boat ramps, and better access for fishing and other activities on the water.

People in the area will have a chance to weigh in on the proposals during a public meeting Thursday. It will start at 6 p.m. in the Townsend Library.

Hendricks said it’s important that the people working on the plan know what the community wants to see.

“I think the best plan that we can develop here is one that’s consensus-driven, that has the support of both the local and regional community and users,” he said.

Hendricks said Thursday’s meeting will help narrow the options for what the plan will include. He said they will have a clearer idea for what the framework will look like by the time of the next public meeting in September.

Once the framework plan is completed, the Bureau of Reclamation will use it as a basis to develop a recreation master plan for the Silos area. Work on some of the improvements could start in the next few years.