Helena- A Texas man police say was assaulted and carjacked early Sunday morning has died.

According to Lewis and Clark Co. Coroner Bryan Backeberg, Kerry Paul Malkerson, 67, died after returning to his Dallas County, Texas home on August 21.

Backeberg says in a news release that it is unclear at this time whether Malkerson died as a result of injuries from the assault.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has conducted an autopsy; the results are pending.

On Monday, Helena Police said they put out a statewide alert for 45-year-old Eddie Sanchez.

Police said Sanchez was the suspect in an early morning assault and carjacking outside a hotel on the 3100 block of Washington St. According to police Sanchez pulled a man later identified as Malkerson out of a car and assaulted him before stealing the car.

A $250,000 arrest warrant was issued for Sanchez on robbery and assault charges.

Helena Police said Tuesday that Sanchez was taken into custody in Salt Lake City, Utah.