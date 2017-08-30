HELENA-The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded Lewis and Clark County $250,000 for the Lead Education and Assistance Program in East Helena.

According to a news release, the money will be used to test homes for lead, conduct blood sampling, and help control lead pollution at the East Helena Superfund site.

The East Helena site included a lead smelter that operated for more than a century.

The EPA says to date contaminated topsoil has been cleared from more than 830 residential and commercial properties, 11 parks and public areas, four school playgrounds and church properties, and miles of roads and alleyways.

The EPA says since 2012 it has awarded $1.8M to Lewis and Clark Co. to fund the lead assistance program.

St. Peter’s Hospital is partnering with the East Helena Lead Education and Assistance Program to provide free lead screenings to all children and pregnant women residing in the 59635 postal area.

The location for testing is the St. Peter’s Hospital Education Center from 5:00pm – 8:30pm on Thursday September 7 and Tuesday Sept. 12.

For more information on the East Helena site: https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0800377

More on Lewis and Clark county’s lead program: http://www.lccountymt.gov/health/environmental-services/lead-education.html