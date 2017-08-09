HELENA – The Lewis and Clark library is working to get ready for the big eclipse next week.

Next Wednesday the library is hosting a program called “How to fully experience the 2017 solar eclipse”. The program will give safety tips and techniques for the event, as well as focusing on some fun facts, like what is an eclipse, historical eclipses and mythology such heavenly events.

Safety is really important since the eclipse involves the sun. Library officials say to protect your eyes using only certified ISO solar eclipse shades to view the event

The first 100 people that come to the Lewis and Clark Library will get certified ISO viewing glasses.

“I think it’s going to be interesting to watch everyone’s reaction because I think we know what an eclipse is but when you actually see it and experience it becomes an emotional connection to it. Helena is right on the path to view the solar eclipse, so I think it’s going to be pretty exciting outside and watching it an experiencing it as a community,” said Patricia Spencer, Lewis and Clark Library Public Information Officer.

At the next two farmers market, the Helena Astronomy Society will be offering tips on how to safely view the eclipse on the Aug. 21.