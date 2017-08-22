HELENA – Residents of Lewis and Clark County can have a say in the future of their library.

The Lewis and Clark Library has asked for community impute to plan for the future.

The survey is completely anonymous and is a part of the Library’s strategic planning process. Library officials said that the data collected is instrumental to them and will help shape the roles of the library over the next several years.

Lewis and Clark Library Director John Finn said the library is always changing and wants to make sure they’re providing what the community wants.

Story continues below



“We’re moving forward with the concept of the library as a community living room and we want to make sure our patrons are okay with that concept,” said Finn.

Paper copies of the survey are available at the service desks at each of branches in Helena, Augusta, Lincoln, East Helena and on the Bookmobile.

Patrons can submit their feedback online or in person through the 11 question survey click here to view it online.

The survey will remain open until the end of the day on Friday, Sept. 15.