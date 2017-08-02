HELENA – The Lewis and Clark Library is helping library members discover other education programs in Helena.

In partnership with ExplorationWorks, the library is now offering Edventure Passes.

The passes were made possible through the donation of two ExplorationWorks family passes from the Lewis and Clark Library Foundation. The passes allow patrons and up to six members of their family to visit the kid’s science museum without paying an entrance fee.

Library patrons will need to visit the library’s website to reserve their passes. Once they receive a confirmation email, the passes can be picked up from the library and then taken to ExplorationWorks.

Library patrons can only reserve the Edventure passes once every 30 days.

ExplorationWorks Executive Director Kelly Posewitz said they’re really excited to partner with the Library and thinks it’s a great way to expand science and education for the community.

Right now the learning center is featuring The Art and Science of Arachnids exhibit which has over one hundred spiders, scorpions and tarantulas.

Library Public Information Officer Patricia Spencer said the passes are a great way to help better connect the community.

“It’s a great way to get people involved in their community who might not normally have access due to economic reasons or you have family visiting and you don’t know what to do,” said Spencer.

Spencer added that they’re looking to expand the program down the road with other locations such as The Historical Society and Tizer Gardens.

The Library encourages the public to send in ideas for other pass locations.

For more information click here.