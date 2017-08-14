HELENA – The Lewis and Clark Library is premiering a Director’s Cut movie series for Helena residents to enjoy classic and family films.

According to Lewis and Clark Library Director John Finn, the Director’s Cut series is based on similar outdoor summer movie series.

“There’s something really cool about watching classic Hollywood movies on a large outdoor screen in a park setting,” he said.

Starting Sept. 6, the series will kick off with the 1957 classic, “The Desk Set”, starring Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn, at dusk or approximately 8 p.m., in Anchor Park.

“We selected this movie because it is a film about librarians and the march of technology,” Finn said. “I am hoping to turn this into a series where we can showcase Hollywood classics and family films.”

The Library contracted with FunFlicks out of Bozeman to show the movie outside.

“Not only is this a fun way to experience movies, but it is a great way to connect with our community,” Finn said.

As with Shakespeare in the Parks, the Director’s Cut is designed to get people to throw down a blanket, bring a picnic dinner or snacks and enjoy a show.