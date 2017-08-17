LINCOLN – Two fires burning north of Lincoln saw significant growth over the last 24 hours.

The Arrastra Creek Fire has grown more than 500 acres since Wednesday, according to Forest Service officials. The fire has now burned a total of 4,585 acres and is 41 percent contained.

The Park Creek Fire is slightly larger and grew more than 200 acres on Wednesday. The fire had burned 5,405 acres as of Thursday morning and is 50 percent contained.

Both fires had seen minimal growth over the last two weeks.

The fires were under the command of a Type 2 Incident Management Team, but starting Friday, the fires will be taken over by a Type 3 Team from Idaho.

Fire officials say the winds are blowing the Arrastra Creek Fire towards the Park Creek Fire and the two are expected to merge along the Stonewall Creek Drainage.

No evacuations are currently in place. Some closures are in effect.

*Closures have been adjusted to allow access to the Copper Creek and Snowbank Lake

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are being enforced in the area. That means campfires or other fires are not allowed outside of approved areas. Smoking is prohibited outside of buildings, vehicles and developed recreation sites unless you are in a thee-foot-diameter area cleared of all burnable fuels.

Fire officials say smoke from the fires will likely be visible in the surrounding valley and Lincoln area. The fires are not a threat at this time.