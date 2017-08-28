LOLO – The Lolo Peak Fire has now burned nearly 37,800 acres in the Lolo and Florence areas and is 32 percent contained.

Fire managers report that while burn operations and mop up continued along the fire line on Sunday, firefighters also assisted in suppressing a new fire start in the Bear Creek area north of Highway 12 at about 2:45 p.m. on Sunday. This new fire start was not associated with the Lolo Peak Fire and was suppressed at less than half an acre.

Weather conditions continued to be hot and dry, and pushed the start of burnout operations on the southeast side of the fire to the evening. Firefighters continued low-intensity burnout operations in the Bass Creek Recreation Area. The burnout started just after midnight Sunday and continued until temperatures started to rise in the morning, prompting firing operations to shut down around 9 a.m.

The Flathead Hotshots started firing operations back up at 5:30 p.m. and kept busy all night slowly working the fire down a hill in a controlled manner, completing the job at 4 a.m. on Monday.

Firefighters are bracing of the potential for large fire growth on Monday and noted that one area of particular concern is the One Horse Creek Canyon just west of Florence.

All evacuation areas from the Bear Creek area on Highway 12 east to Lolo and south to the Bass Creek area on Highway 93 remain under an evacuation warning.

Residents returning home may see changes to their property as a result of firefighting operations. Check your property for damage to your well/pump, electric/gas meter, propane tank and for fire-weakened trees.

A fire information line remains open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day and can be reached at (406) 272-5433.

Staffed fire information is available at Super 1 Foods in Stevensville, Farmers State Bank in Florence and the weigh station in Lolo at the corner of Highways 12 and 93.

There are over 1,000 people battling the lightning sparked Lolo Peak fire that’s burned two homes and eight outbuildings near Lolo. It’s cost an estimated $32 million to fight the blaze.