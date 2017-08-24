FLORENCE – The Lolo Peak Fire grew to over 34,100 acres on Wednesday prompting new mandatory evacuations in the Florence area.

Fire managers report the blaze became very active between Carlton and Tie Chute creeks. The potential for the fire to move south triggered an evacuation order for most of the Sweeney Creek area.

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office issued new mandatory evacuation orders just after 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The orders affected all residents on Sweeney Creek Loop north of and including Outback Road to include Woodtick Hollow, Sweeney Creek Trail, Upper Sweeney Creek Loop, Hill Drive, Koepplin Lane and Smith Fork.

Evacuated residents are asked to check in at the Ravalli County Search and Rescue Command Van located in the Super One parking lot in Stevensville. The Ravalli County Emergency Operations Center can be reached at (406) 375-6650.

Story continues below



All other evacuations and warnings are still in effect with fire managers adding that can change at any time based on fire behavior.

Missoula County fire evacuees can call (406) 258-4636 for more information. Ravalli County evacuees can call (406) 375-4055.

Authorities noted that as residents return home, they may see changes that have occurred to their property as a result of firefighting operations. Once home, the property should be checked for evidence of fire. Contact 911 if any danger is perceived.

Click here to view the latest evacuation information

The number of structures threatened by the Lolo Peak fire has dropped to 476 from 771 earlier in the week. Two homes have burned as a result of the Lolo Peak fire as well as several other structures.

Highway 12 west of Lolo is open to traffic near the blaze with a reduced speed limit of 45 mph. Old Highway 93 remains closed to all traffic from Tie Chute Lane north to the Missoula County line.

Staffed fire information is available at Farmers State Bank parking lot at 5501 Old Highway 93 North in Florence; and the FireWise Trailer, located at the weigh station in Lolo at the corner of Highways 12 and 93.

There are now over 1,200 people assigned to battle the Lolo Peak fire.

To follow all Montana fire information click here.

MTN’s Mark Thorsell