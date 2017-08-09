The Lolo Peak Fire grew a little more on Tuesday and now stands at just under 7,700 acres.

An Evacuation Warning remains in place for the south side of Highway 12 between Fort Fizzle and Elk Meadows Road. This is not an order to evacuate, only a warning so citizens can prepare should evacuations become necessary

Highway 12 remains open, but motorists are asked not to stop along the road to view fire activity as it creates a traffic hazard.

A public meeting on the Lolo Peak fire will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Lolo Community Center on Highway 93.

A FireWise trailer remains set up just south of the intersection of Highway 93 and Highway 12 in Lolo. Fire information is also available at Lolo Harvest Foods and Florence Carlton School.

A fire information line at (406) 273-5433 is being manned daily from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Fire managers say that the fire continues to be active with high temperatures and dry conditions and is expected to continue spreading to the west down toward the South Fork of Lolo Creek.

There are nearly 400 people assigned to battle the lightning sparked blaze which is burning 10 miles southwest of Lolo.

MTN’s Mark Thorsell