An active fire day pushed the Lolo Peak Fire to grow to near 5,700 acres as the lightning-sparked blaze continues to burn 10 miles southwest of Lolo.

The blaze once again pushed out a large plume of smoke as flames on the east side of the South Fork Lolo Creek pushed to the top of the ridge on Monday afternoon. The blaze also made a one-mile run on the west side of South Fork Lolo Creek near the ridge line towards Dick Creek.

Crews are bracing for winds on Tuesday as a Red Flag Warning has been issued for the Lolo Peak Fire area from 4 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Highway 12 remains open west of Lolo, but drivers should be on the lookout for fire traffic on the road.

A fire information trailer remains in place on Highway 93 at the Lolo weigh station just south of the Highway 12 intersection. Current fire information is also available at the Florence-Carlton School. Two fire information lines remain set up — (406) 272-5433 and (406) 273-8316. The phones are being manned each day between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Story continues below



Current fire information is available at the Florence-Carlton School. Two fire information lines remain set up. Call (406) 272-5433 and (406) 273-8316. The phones are being manned each day between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

A public meeting is scheduled at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Florence Baptist Church on Old Highway 93 in Florence.

Ravalli County residents are urged to download the department’s free app to receive important fire updates. Missoula County residents who want pinpoint warnings can sign on to the new “Alert Sense” system .

Stage II Fire Restrictions are in effect for Missoula and Ravalli Counties and across the Lolo and Bitterroot National Forests.

MTN’s Mark Thorsell