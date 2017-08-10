A public meeting is set to take place on Thursday evening to discuss the latest information on the 7,700 acre Lolo Peak Fire.

The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the Lolo Community Center on Highway 93 South in Lolo.

Pre-evacuation notices remain in effect for residences on the south side of Highway 12 between Fort Fizzle and Elk Meadows Road. This is not an order to evacuate, only a warning so citizens can prepare should evacuations become necessary

Highway 12 remains open, but motorists are asked not to stop along the road to view fire activity as it creates a traffic hazard.

Story continues below



A FireWise trailer remains set up just south of the intersection of Highway 93 and Highway 12 in Lolo. Fire information is also available at Lolo Harvest Foods and Florence Carlton School. A fire information line at (406) 273-5433 is being manned daily from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Fire activity is expected to be moderate on Thursday, but the flames will continue to spread west down toward the South Fork of Lolo Creek where firefighters will be improving smaller containment blocks as fire backs downhill.