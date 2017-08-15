LOLO – Firefighters are expressing relief for Sunday’s rain, and the cooler weather which moved in over the Lolo Peak Fire. But the fire’s incident commander says it’s not a time to become “numb” to the threat and risk from the 10,000-acre blaze.

The one-two punch of strong outflow winds from thunderstorms Saturday night, and then the arrival of a dry cold front Sunday had fire crews very worried. The winds alone caused the Lolo Peak Fire to claim more than two miles of timber Saturday night which is why authorities decided to order an evacuation of homes along Lolo Creek.

Fire Incident Commander Noel Livingston explained during a Monday evening public meeting in Lolo that the cold front stalled over Idaho, and the first rain in 46-days helped bring up the humidity and slow the fire’s spread. More of that weather is expected, although evacuation orders remain as a precaution.

“For the next two or three days into the week, we’re looking at humidities being up, from where they were last week, 4 to 5 percent. That’s a good thing, it will be a little moister, temperatures being down a few degrees. So it will be a little cooler. We are going to be back into a westerly flow for wind,” Livingston said.

The next two days, crews will be working to create a “plug”, using roads, fire trail and burnouts to slow the fire’s spread.

The evacuation notices cover around 160 residences with another 140 between Fort Fizzle and Balsam Root Road. Portions of Morman Creek Road — past and including Vann Drive are also under an evacuation warning.

Highway 12 has been reopened to traffic west of Lolo between mile marker 30 and mile marker 16. Pilot cars are guiding drivers through the area.

The Red Cross is operating a shelter at the Florence Carlton Community Church on Old US Highway 93 for fire e evacuees. For animal sheltering call Missoula County Animal Control at (406) 541-7387.