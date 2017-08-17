MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE – Malmstrom Air Force Base conducted a training exercise with Teton County officials on Wednesday.

Malmstrom has conducted similar exercises in different counties that host missile launch facilities since 2013. Wednesday’s exercise was the largest event to date with 15 agencies participating

According to 1st Lieutenant Jamal Washington of the 741st Missile Security Forces Squadron, it’s beneficial to train in different counties because the military travels through the communities often.

“If we build a relationship with them now, then in a case of an emergency it is going to help us out a lot,” he said.

During the exercise, a convoy came under attack. Once the threat was disabled, the military called in national and state resources.

The goal of the exercises is to not only prepare military members but officials in the area for real-world scenarios.

Teton County Sheriff Keith Van Setten said the exercises help the department learn what they need to improve.

“It helps us understand what the other side is capable of so it makes me sleep better at night essentially,” he said.

After the exercise is over, officials review what they can improve on.