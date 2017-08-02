(HELENA) A man accused of hitting a Helena police officer made his initial appearance in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Wednesday afternoon.

Donald Rodarte was charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Court documents say Rodarte was at the hospital Tuesday, getting a mental health check. Officers said he had been yelling and causing a scene on Last Chance Gulch earlier in the day. They said they had contact with him several times this week and believed he was in a mental health crisis.

Once Rodarte got to the hospital, documents say he was behaving aggressively and threatening officers. They say he tried to walk away from the emergency room, and officers grabbed him to bring him back. Then an officer said Rodarte lunged forward with his forehead and hit him above the eye.

Rodarte will be arraigned in District Court later this month.