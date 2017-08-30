MISSOULA – A man who is accused of causing a rollover crash that killed two people and injured seven others has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide.

James William Bayford, 42, also faces a felony criminal endangerment charge, for causing the crash that happened on Aug. 5 along Interstate 90 east of Missoula.

Prosecutors say a group of nine was traveling in a 1997 Jeep Wrangler that was a modified shuttle intended to carry “Testicle Festival” go’ers to and from the event.

The driver of the Jeep was heading westbound on I-90 when a passenger, now identified as Bayford, grabbed the steering wheel causing the vehicle to lose control and roll into the median.

Story continues below



A 33-year-old woman and 36-year-old man, both from Missoula, died in the crash. The seven other passengers were taken to Missoula hospitals for treatment, including Bayford.

Five of the nine passengers were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, including the two who died.

Bayford remains in custody on $300,000 bail.

-Don Fisher reporting for MTN