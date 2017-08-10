GREAT FALLS – Wilson Percic Harvey is facing criminal charges for stealing a car and pushing it into the Missouri River in Great Falls.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening.

Court documents stated that a police officer was dispatched for a report of a theft and a disturbance complaint. While heading to the scene, the officer was told by dispatchers that the man who allegedly caused the disturbance had left the scene in the victim’s car. Dispatchers also reported the car had been driven into the Missouri River.

The car was found nose-first in the water on the north side of the river between the 9th Street Bridge and 15th Street. The officer found Harvey a few blocks from the river.

Court documents stated that Harvey, also known as “Cole Fultz” was “standing with his hands on top of his head and his property at his side.” He reportedly told the officer that he was in trouble because he stole a car and pushed it into the river.

After he was taken to the police department, Harvey indicated that he had gotten into a fight with a family member and broke the windows on the car with a rock. He then told police that he got the keys and drove the car to the river, where he pushed it off of the 60-foot steep embankment.

Court documents state that the victim confirmed that there had been a fight, and that Harvey had damaged the car with rocks.

The value of the car, a 2014 Cadillac, is said to be $28,000.

Harvey was charged with felony theft and misdemeanor criminal mischief. Prosecutors requested that bond for Harvey be set at $5,000.

MTN’s David Sherman