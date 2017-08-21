BILLINGS – A Montana State Prison inmate serving a 45-year sentence for a stabbing death in Billings has died.

Robert Bauer, who was sentenced to prison in September for fatally stabbing a man in Downtown Billings in December 2015, died Friday, according to a press release from the Montana State Prison. Bauer died at St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula following an extended illness, according to prison officials.

The 57-year-old was serving a prison sentence for the murder of Joseph Broken Rope. He was convicted of mitigated deliberate homicide for the stabbing death of Broken Rope, who he’d met with near the old Billings bus station for money.

The mitigating factor in the murder was Bauer’s apparent depression that stemmed from constant homelessness.

Prosecutors said Bauer became angry with Broken Rope, who he had been acquaintances with for some time, and stabbed him in the chest.

