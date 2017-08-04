MISSOULA – It’s an example of selfless sacrifice — a California firefighter working to protect Lolo residents from an aggressive wildfire dies in a tragic accident.

Authorities say that Brent Witham, 29, of Mentone, Calif. was a veteran California firefighter who was killed by a falling tree on the Lolo Peak Fire.

The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon in the area north of Florence where crews have been constructing a line of defense against the fire.

Witham was a six-year veteran of the U.S. Forest Service and a member of the Vista Grande Hotshot crew stationed at the San Bernardino National Forest since 2015.

Medical crews were called around 3 p.m. Wednesday after a firefighter was been struck by a tree while working with a crew in the McClain Creek area south of Lolo. Efforts were made to get Witham down to a landing zone where he could be evacuated by helicopter. Witham was given CPR on the scene of the accident and airlifted to a Missoula hospital, but could not be revived.

This marks the second time this summer that a firefighter has been killed while working on a Western Montana wildfire. Trenton Johnson of Missoula died on July 19 after he was hit by a falling tree while working on a fire near Seeley Lake.

USFS Chief Tom Tidwell Friday night is urging wildland fires to take care of themselves..and each other as they face wildfires across the West.

California Governor Edmund Brown Jr. also weighed in on Witham’s death, saying flags in his state will be flown at half staff in his honor.

“Anne and I extend our condolences to Firefighter Brent Witham’s family, friends and colleagues in this difficult time. It’s the work of brave firefighters like Brent that keeps our communities safe and we are deeply grateful for his service,” Brown said in a statement.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton called for a moment of silence to honor Witham on Thursday evening as upwards of 200 community members and firefighters gathered for the latest update on the Lolo Peak Fire.

Sheriff Holton noted that accidents can happen even with the best of planning, and asked for the audience to say a prayer for the Witham and his family.

Friday, Governor Steve Bullock issued a proclamation, ordering flags to be flown at half staff Saturday to honor the memory of Witham, Johnson and all other wildland firefighters who have been lost in the line of duty.

A firefighter memorial in Laurel was recently completed to honor all firefighters who’ve died in Montana.