GREAT FALLS – William Alberto Arocha, Jr. pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Tuesday morning in federal court in Great Falls.

Arocha is charged with second-degree murder for the stabbing death of Shane LaPlant on July 5 in East Glacier Park.

Arocha appeared in front of Judge John Johnston for his arraignment.

Johnston told Arocha that he could face a sentence of life imprisonment and a $250,000 fine, as well as five years supervised release.

The judge also told Arocha that he will be appearing in front of Judge Brian Morris for his jury trial.

The prosecuting attorney on this case, Jeff Starnes, said that currently most of the case details are sealed to protect the integrity of the judicial process.

Many of the facts of the case will be presented by the prosecution and then cross-examined by Arocha’s defense attorney at the trial.

Arocha’s defense attorney Henry Branom said that Arocha is currently released on “zero tolerance” conditions from the judge.

Jo Ann LaPlant, the victim’s widow, said: “I’m glad that he has been charged. I don’t think that there’s really anything that could make me feel better at this point.”

The trial for Arocha is scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 30.

-Josh Meny and David Sherman reporting for MTN News.