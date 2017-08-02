A man was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning after a fall off the Billings Rims.

According to Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Ed Regele, the man was walking with a friend along the Rims when he fell an estimated 50 feet to a ledge. Regele said he then fell another 30 feet.

Rescue crews arrived on the scene near Burnstead Drive shortly after the call came in around 5:10 a.m.

The man was conscious when he was pulled up and was transported to a Billings hospital.

MTN’s Samantha Harrelson