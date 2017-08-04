A 21-year-old Butte man is recovering from stab wounds he received after being involved in a fight with another man late Thursday evening.

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said the incident occurred just before midnight near the intersection of Lowell and George streets.

The victim was waiting for a ride when he got into an argument with a man who was walking with a woman north of Lowell Street. The victim and the man started fighting and that’s when he was stabbed twice in the abdomen.

The man and woman then left the scene.

The victim was driven to St. James HealthCare by a friend, where the sheriff said he was treated for non-life threatening stab wounds.

Butte police want to question the two other people involved in the altercation. The man is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall and medium build. The woman is 5 foot 4 inches tall with dark hair.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Butte Police at 497-1120.

MTN’s John Emeigh