EAST HELENA – The man who died in a motorcycle crash in East Helena on Saturday has been identified.

The Lewis and Clark County Coroner’s Office said Frank Marohn, 70 years old, was from South Dakota. He was killed after he hit a truck pulling a boat.

The incident occurred at the corner of Lane Avenue and Highway 12 in East Helena.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:45 p.m., a westbound pickup truck hauling a boat was turning left on to Lane Avenue when an eastbound motorcyclist struck the boat.

Story continues below



The motorcycle missed the truck and boat but the 70-year-old man struck the boat and sustained injuries to his head and chest. According to the MHP, it appeared that the driver laid down his motorcycle before the crash.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg said the motorcyclist died of blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

Speed was not a factor in the crash and both drivers had a green light. No citations have been issued pending further investigation.

We will update you as we get more information.