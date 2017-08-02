ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — A man with Alzheimer’s disease who left his wife behind and drove off alone in a remote area of Wyoming has been found three days later in Montana.

Police in Missoula, say they found 82-year-old Robert Winters at a Missoula restaurant early Wednesday morning. He was unhurt and was checked into a local hotel.

Winters and his wife had been driving home to Port Angeles, Wash. when they stopped Sunday in Wamsutter, a small town off Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming.

Sheriff’s officials in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, say Winters drove off by himself in the couple’s truck. A search began in the high-desert area. Investigators then discovered Winters had used a credit card in Eden, Idaho, on Monday.

Police have referred the case to Montana’s adult protective services agency.