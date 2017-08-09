A new mandatory evacuation order was issued Wednesday morning for residents living near the 14,600-acre Sunrise Fire.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office placed residents in the Upper Cougar Gulch area under a Stage 3 evacuation order at 11 a.m. – just two hours after the area had been placed under a Stage 2 evacuation warning.

A mandatory Stage 3 evacuation order remains in place for the Quartz Creek and Verde Creek areas.

Stage 3 evacuation orders mean that residents should immediately leave their homes.

There is also an area closure around the Sunrise Fire incident from Trout Creek south to Forest Service Road #341.

The Red Cross is operating a shelter at Superior High School for evacuees.

There are 540 people fighting the Sunrise fire which is 11 miles southeast of Superior. The blaze remains 20 percent contained and 81 structures continue to be threatened by the fire.

A public meeting about the Sunrise fire will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Lozeau Lodge.

