ROCK CREEK – The Granite Country Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders due to the Sapphire Complex fires burning in the Rock Creek drainage.

Mandatory evacuations are from Hogback homestead south to the Kyle Bohrnsen Memorial Bridge. Those residents need to leave immediately.

Pre-evacuation warnings are from Hogback homestead north to Butte Cabin.

Residents leaving this area are advised to exit north on Rock Creek Road.

