The Montana Department of Transportation has invited the public to an open house and informational meeting to discuss plans for the reconstruction of a portion of U.S. Highway 287 near Toston.

The open house is Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Broadwater County High School Community Room (201 North Spruce Street) in Townsend and will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a presentation at 6 p.m.

Project team members will be available during the open house and after the presentation to discuss the project. The meeting is the last in a series of four public meetings leading to MDT’s design decisions. Procedures and expected schedules for final design and construction will also be presented.

Proposed work includes reconstructing the highway to include two travel lanes in each direction, a center turn lane, and widened shoulders. New bridges over the Missouri River and the Montana Rail Link railroad tracks will be constructed and the existing bridges removed. Upgraded pavement markings, signage and guardrail will also be included.

Story continues below



Construction is tentatively planned to begin in 2019 depending on completion of design and availability of funds.

For more information, please contact Butte District Administrator Jeff Ebert at (406) 494-9625 or Project Design Engineer Fred Bente at (406) 444-7634. Members of the public may submit written comments to the Montana Department of Transportation Butte office at P.O. Box 3068, Butte, MT 59702-3068, or online.

Please indicate comments are for project UPN 7668001 Toston Structures and submit comments by Oct 9.

For more information click here.