HELENA – The Montana Highway Patrol says increased traffic could cause delays throughout the state in the days leading up to and during Monday’s solar eclipse.

Additional troopers have been dispatched to help with traffic control, but a spokesperson for MHP says those on the road should plan on double the travel time.

Areas where the most traffic is expected is:

Between Belgrade and Island Park, Idaho (US 191 and US 20)

Between Three Forks and Island Park (US 287 and MT 87)

West Yellowstone and Ennis areas

MHP also reminds drivers that safety should always a priority. “Many people don’t realize that parking a while alongside the shoulder of the road could easily start a grass fire,” said Sgt. Glen Barcus. “Please only park in designated areas, don’t ash cigarettes or dispose of them out the window and make sure that all tow chains are properly secured as a chain being dragged down the road could spark a fire.”

This is the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse; the U.S. has experienced in 99 years.

Total solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or Antarctic. What makes this one so special — at least for Americans — is that it will cut diagonally across the entire United States.

The eclipse is expected to last approximately two hours and 45 minutes. In Helena, the moon will obscure just over 93 percent of the sun.