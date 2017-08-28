HELENA – Later this week school buses full of kids will be traveling across the Tri-County area. The first day of school is Wednesday.

Bus drivers and their riders are counting on drivers to be patient and safe as the new school year kicks off.

The Montana Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers that when a bus is stopped on the road, and the flashing stop sign pops out a bus is either picking up or dropping off kids and drivers need to stop too.

“When that stop arm comes out, it is essentially like a road block on the front and back to give those children safe passage to and from their homes and their drop-off locations,” said MHP Sergeant Jay Nelson.

Story continues below



“These small children sometimes aren’t paying attention, can run out from the school bus…the last thing we need to do is ever, ever go around a school bus. Understand that most every school bus you see has got video to the front and the back and so if you think you’re getting away with something, you might not be and we will follow up on violations for the school bus.”

Sergeant Nelson said the MHP has a bus safety video posted on its Facebook page.

He said it only takes a few moments to review.