MISSOULA – The Montana Department of Justice issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory Thursday afternoon for a teenager in Missoula.

Marilyn Pickett, 15 years old, is 5 foot 2 inches with black hair and brown eyes. She is African-American.

She was last seen with Jackson Wiles a 24-year-old white male.

If you see Marilyn call Missoula County Sheriffs Office at 406-258-3357.