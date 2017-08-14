HELENA – The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center announced Monday their tenth class of inductees.

Inductees are honored for their notable contributions to the history and culture of Montana.

This year’s list includes Montana’s former Governor, Judy Martz.

“Our volunteer trustees around Montana vote on nominations that come from the district in which they reside,” said Jeff Bolstad, MCHF & WHC President. “It gives the local communities a strong voice in who will represent them in the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame exists to honor those who have made an impact in their part of the state and represent Montana’s authentic heritage for future generations.”

Nomination criteria were established by the board for the class of 2017. The board consisted of 12 trustee districts across the state. Each of the 12 districts was allowed to elect one Living Inductee and two Legacy Inductees.

The 2017 nominees are:

District 1 (Daniels, Phillips, Roosevelt, Sheridan, & Valley Counties): Living Award – Mary Louise (Hovendick) Helland, Glasgow. Legacy Award – B. M. Bower, Glasgow, and Eugene Joseph “Gene” Martin, Wolf Point.

District 2 (Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Prairie, Richland, & Wibaux Counties): Living Award – Jim Baisch, Glendive. Legacy Award – Lorin Abarr, Sr., Fallon, and Orlando Shepard “Doc” Drake, Wibaux.

District 3 (Carter, Custer, Fallon, Powder River, Rosebud, & Treasure Counties): Living Award – John L. “Jack” Bailey, Forsyth. Legacy Award – Jersey Lilly Bar and Café, Ingomar, and Bob & Helen (Fulton) Askin, Ismay.

District 4 (Blaine, Chouteau, Hill, & Liberty Counties): Living Award – Nicholas Bernard “Nick” Faber, Chinook. Legacy Award – John & Fay (Vercruyssen) Stuker, Chinook, and Ed & Orah (Young) Massie, Great Falls (formerly of Chouteau County).

District 5 (Cascade, Glacier, Pondera, Teton, & Toole Counties): Living Award – Norma Ashby, Great Falls. Legacy Award – Brian F. Connolly, Browning, and Daniel Charles “Dan” Boggs, Heart Butte.

District 6 (Fergus, Golden Valley, Judith Basin, Musselshell, Petroleum, & Wheatland Counties): Living Award – Edgar E. Lewis, Lavina. Legacy Award – Melvin L. Cheney, Stanford, and White Wolf of the Judith Basin, Stanford.

District 7 (Big Horn, Carbon, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, & Yellowstone Counties): Living Award – David Herman Branger, Roscoe. Legacy Award – Saint Paul Case, Hardin, and John Otis “Jack” Hash, Roscoe.

District 8 (Broadwater, Jefferson, & Lewis and Clark Counties): Living Award – Governor Judy (Morstein) Martz, Helena. Legacy Award – Robert F. “Bob” Cooney, Helena, and James J. “Jim” McLucas, Helena.

District 9 (Gallatin, Meagher, & Park Counties): Living Award – Ernest “Ernie” Briggs, Clyde Park. Legacy Award – John Leonard “Jack” Short, White Sulphur Springs, and Montana FFA Association, Bozeman.

District 10 (Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, & Sanders Counties): Living Award – Ray & Shirley Jacobs, Eureka. Legacy Award – Roy B. King, Arlee, and Billy Schall, Arlee.

District 11 (Mineral, Missoula, & Ravalli Counties): Living Award – Jack Keith Ward, Hamilton. Legacy Award – Father Antonio “Anthony” Ravalli, S.J., Stevensville, and Chief Charlo–Claw of the Little Grizzly, Stevensville.

District 12 (Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Silver Bow, Granite, Madison, & Powell Counties): Living Award – Bobbie Jean (Meine) Mussard, Dillon. Legacy Award – Maurice G. “Bud” Weaver, Drummond, and Hitched Horsehair & Braided Horsehair, Deer Lodge.

The inductees will be honored at the Circle the Wagons gathering Feb. 2 and 3 in Great Falls.

The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame was created in 2008. 310 inductees have been honored, including this year’s nominees.

To read more about the past inductees click here.