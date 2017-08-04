LAUREL – Once the Laurel firefighter memorial is complete, the name of the firefighter killed while battling the Lolo Peak Fire in Montana on Wednesday will be added to the plaque as a way to honor him for his service. Brent Witham was a veteran California firefighter.

Trenton Johnson will also be honored at the memorial. Johnson died last month after a tree fell on him while he was fighting the Florence Fire north of Seeley Lake.

The fact that the memorial is finally becoming a reality is bittersweet for Laurel Fire Chief Brent Peters.

“We shed a lot of tears for brothers we didn’t even know,” said Peters. “And that’s what we are- firefighters are a brother and sisterhood.”

Peters, along with several current and former firefighters, legislators and community members, has been fighting to keep the memorial alive in Laurel despite major road blocks in obtaining the funds.

The Montana Firefighter Memorial Park was approved in 2003, but because it does not receive state funding, the project nearly went up in smoke.

“I woke up to a text one morning that said they’re trying to take the memorial out of Laurel,” said Rep. Vince Ricci (R-Laurel).

Ricci was a firefighter himself when the park was first approved. He learned nearly 13 years later that if the City of Laurel could not demonstrate progress with the project, the park would be moved to Helena.

“The heart of Laurel is first responders,” said Ricci. “We need to keep it here.”

The park was able to garner enough private donations to keep it in Laurel.

“It’s really quite an honor for the City of Laurel to host it and, for the state, an obligation that we need to recognize moving forward,” said Ken Olson, a retired firefighter who works on the memorial park committee.

According to Jasen Molm, a Laurel firefighter on the committee, 50 Montana firefighters have died since 1910 fighting wildland fires alone.

“That doesn’t include structure fires and other accidents,” said Molm.

Firefighters who die in the line of duty, along with those who have served the state for 20 or more years, will be honored at the park with their name on a plaque.

“When the fire gods decide to take, it’s unfortunate,” said Olson. “And those who have given the ultimate sacrifice are truly noted.”

Once it’s complete, Chief Peters said this memorial park will serve as a tribute to the fallen and a place to heal for their families. The project is still in need of financial support.

The City of Laurel is hosting a street dance on Sept. 9 in honor of the first responders killed in the 911 attacks. The fire department is also accepting donations.

Friday, Governor Steve Bullock issued a proclamation, ordering flags to be flown at half staff Saturday to honor the memory of Brent Witham, Trenton Johnson and all other wildland firefighters who have been lost in the line of duty.

Saturday is also the 68th anniversary of the Mann Gulch Fire, which killed 13 firefighters in the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness.

MTN’s Aja Goare