(HELENA) State leaders and conservation groups came together Tuesday to honor landowners who promote cooperation, land stewardship and access.

Gov. Steve Bullock presented six Montana Neighbor Awards to landowners from around Montana, in a ceremony at the State Capitol.

The award winners were recognized for taking steps to improve wildlife habitat, allowing hunting and other public recreational access and agreeing to conservation easements that keep land from being developed.

“These folks, in all corners of the state, really represent the best of what Montanans are,” Bullock said.

Story continues below



This year’s winners included Leah Lewis of Jefferson County, Mary Louise Peters of Trego, Chris and Gari King of Winnett, Tom and Barbara Sanders of Granite County, Joseph and Betsy Purcell of Lolo and the Teller Wildlife Refuge near Corvallis.

Lewis lives on her family’s Compton Ranch, near Boulder. She participates in the state block management program, which allows some public hunting access on private lands. She has also worked together with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to improve elk habitat.

Lewis also hosts tours of the Compton Ranch for local children.

“A lot of kids just right here in Helena have never even been to a ranch, and I find that shocking, since we’re surrounded by them and it’s a good portion of what Montana stands for,” she said. “I think it’s important to share that with others.”

The public submitted nominees for the Montana Neighbor Awards. The winners were chosen by representatives from the Montana Association of Land Trusts, Artemis Common Ground, the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, the Nature Conservancy, Trout Unlimited, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildife and Parks and the governor’s office.

“Being a neighbor, caring about your community, caring about the land – that’s what this is about, and we appreciate so much the work that you’ve done,” said Brian Kahn of Artemis Common Ground.