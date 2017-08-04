A Montana man is facing deportation after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained him is in Utah Thursday.

Friends and family walked, prayed and supported AudemioOrozco-Ramirez on Wednesday in Billings.

A friend says he was able to speak with his family on Thursday from Utah.

Orozco-Ramirez was detained during a routine check-in with Immigration officials on Wednesday.

He was told he would be deported to Mexico within a few days, but that process has been delayed, after his lawyer filed with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Attorney Shahid Haque asked the court for a stay pending resolution of a petition he filed challenging the deportation.

Hawk says that process could take a couple months.

The friend of Orozco-Ramirez says he remains in custody while authorities review his petition.

MTN’s David Jay