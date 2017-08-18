HELENA – On Friday the Montana National Guard announced that 155 guardsmen would be deployed to help with firefighting efforts on the Lolo Peak Fire.

The soldiers of Bravo Company, 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion, and the 631st Chemical Company were activated to support the fire located 10 miles southwest of Lolo.

The Lolo Peak Fire has grown to 19,000 acres. On Friday, authorities confirmed that structures had been lost in the fire.

The Soldiers are scheduled to arrive on Saturday and will staff 35 security checkpoints around the fire area.

National Guard Helicopters also continue to battle the Meyers Fire near Philipsburg and several fires in the Kalispell area. On Monday another Helicopter will arrive to help with fire operations in Missoula.

On Aug. 11, Governor Steve Bullock issued a new Executive Order declaring a fire emergency for the state of Montana.

The declaration allows Bullock to continue to mobilize additional state resources and the Montana National Guard to combat the fires and to expend funds to meet the contingencies and needs that may arise from them.

The National Guard says further deployments of helicopter and ground support are being examined.

