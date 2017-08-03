MISSOULA – A Frenchtown woman has been charged with the 2013 murders of two men after a financial dispute between roommates turned deadly.

Caressa Hardy, 51, who was formerly known as Glenn Dibley, is being held on two counts of deliberate homicide.

Prosecutors state in court documents that a woman who lived with Hardy and the two men who disappeared reported the murders to law enforcement in July 2016.

The woman said she waited so long to report the murders because she feared for her and her family’s lives.

Story continues below



The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Missoula Police Department, and F.B.I. all contributed to a yearlong investigation that led to Hardy’s arrest Monday night.

According to the witness, she, Hardy, Thomas Korjack, and Robert Orozco all lived together in Casper, Wyo. before moving to a residence on Pond Road in Frenchtown.

Korjack was the financial provider for the group. However Orozco and Hardy would work for him from time to time.

As time went on, the friendship between Korjack and Hardy began to fade. The witness said that Hardy began to identify as a woman, changed her name, and began dating a man.

She reported Korjack supported Hardy’s transgender identity but did not appreciate Hardy bringing the man to their home.

As a result, Korjack began to cut off Hardy financially, leading to several arguments. Korjack and the witness were planning on moving to Rapid City, S.D., which angered Hardy.

Around April 1, 2013, Korjack, Orozco and the witness were talking about their plans to move out when Hardy came into the room after overhearing the conversation.

Hardy accused them of going behind her back, leading to another argument. During the argument, Hardy produced a gun and allegedly shot and killed Korjack and Orozco.

The witness was in the room holding an infant at the time of the shooting.

Hardy did not harm them, but would not allow them to leave the house or return to the bedroom where the shooting occurred, even going as far to change door locks and bolt windows shut to prevent her escape.

The witness estimates she was forced to stay for about a month before she was allowed to leave. During that time the woman reported that Hardy burned everything in the room, but she didn’t know what happened to Korjack and Orozco.

During the investigation, deputies were not able to locate either man and found several articles of financial records showing unusual activity on both accounts.

Deputies found Hardy was cashing checks and using a debit card registered to Korjack after their disappearances.

Investigators were able to get a search warrant of Hardy’s Frenchtown property and found large burn piles, multiple firearms, new flooring, windows and drywall in the room where the men were killed, and an intact bullet lodged in the room’s wall, which collaborated the statement the witness gave to law enforcement.

Hardy was arrested Monday night, and the child who was living with her was taken into protective custody.

Law Enforcement was still on Hardy’s property Wednesday continuing their investigation with the help of several agencies from across the country. They are attempting to locate possible human remains with the use of trained dogs and expect the search to continue through the week.

Hardy remains in custody on a $2 million bond.

Don Fisher reporting for MTN news