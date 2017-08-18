UPDATE (1:51 p.m.) – The largest section of the Confederate fountain memorial, in Downtown Helena, has been removed.
Crews worked most of the morning to dismantle the fountain while protesters gathered to oppose its removal.
By early afternoon on Friday, the majority of the fountain had been packed up and hauled away.
UPDATE (10:24 a.m) – Amy Teegarden, from Helena Parks and Recreation, says they are making final preparations now to remove the fountain.
If all goes well, a crane will arrive Friday afternoon to take it out.
Teegarden says the intention is to remove it in pieces that can be reassembled later. The pieces will be taken to a city shop.
HELENA- A group of about 20 people has gathered near a Confederate memorial fountain in Helena to protest its removal.
On Friday Helena workers put up fencing around the fountain in preparation for removing it from Hill Park.
Assistant Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen says one woman was arrested for obstructing a police officer. He tells MTN people were asked to come out from inside the fence and told they would be arrested if they did not.
The woman did not.
Protesters could be seen waving and an American flag, a Confederate battle flag, and a Gadsden flag. The Gadsden flag features a snake and the words “Don’t Tread on Me.”
Thursday the city of Helena workers turned off water to the fountain and removed the brass top. The city has repeatedly said they do not have a timeline for when the fountain should be removed.
City commissioners elected to remove the fountain at a Wednesday night administrative meeting citing the potential for violent conflict around the fountain and its symbolism.
This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.
I believe that the way this was handled is more likely to cause violence than the statue ever would. Not allowing public comment or a public vote to decide on removal is a sign to the people of Montana that their voice does not matter. Only the voices of a few were heard, not the voices of the public.
So true Ms. Kendall, so true. Can the citizens of Helena file a Class Action Lawsuit against the City of Helena and name Mayor Jim Smith and the Commissioner cronies if the Fountain is damaged in anyway? I hope so, we must do something, this is a travesty!