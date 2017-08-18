UPDATE (1:51 p.m.) – The largest section of the Confederate fountain memorial, in Downtown Helena, has been removed.

Crews worked most of the morning to dismantle the fountain while protesters gathered to oppose its removal.

By early afternoon on Friday, the majority of the fountain had been packed up and hauled away.

Story continues below



UPDATE (10:24 a.m) – Amy Teegarden, from Helena Parks and Recreation, says they are making final preparations now to remove the fountain.

If all goes well, a crane will arrive Friday afternoon to take it out.

Teegarden says the intention is to remove it in pieces that can be reassembled later. The pieces will be taken to a city shop.

HELENA- A group of about 20 people has gathered near a Confederate memorial fountain in Helena to protest its removal.

On Friday Helena workers put up fencing around the fountain in preparation for removing it from Hill Park.

Assistant Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen says one woman was arrested for obstructing a police officer. He tells MTN people were asked to come out from inside the fence and told they would be arrested if they did not.

The woman did not.

Protesters could be seen waving and an American flag, a Confederate battle flag, and a Gadsden flag. The Gadsden flag features a snake and the words “Don’t Tread on Me.”

Thursday the city of Helena workers turned off water to the fountain and removed the brass top. The city has repeatedly said they do not have a timeline for when the fountain should be removed.

City commissioners elected to remove the fountain at a Wednesday night administrative meeting citing the potential for violent conflict around the fountain and its symbolism.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.