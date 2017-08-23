HELENA – Work on Mount Ascension’s new trail has been postponed due to increased fire danger.

Officials with Helena’s Parks and Recreation Department said the project is designed to connect the 2006 trail to the entertainment trail.

Crews have almost completed it, but, in order to get the trail open, workers will need to haul materials for a pedestrian bridge in with an ATV.

Open Lands Manager, Brad Langsather said he knows people are eager to explore the trail, but the city must be cautious. Langsather’s team hopes the trail can be completed by late September or early October.

That all depends on the change in weather he says.

Hikers and bikers can still access some parts of the trail. Only the northern and southern most sections of the trail still need to be finished.