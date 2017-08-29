HELENA – The Montana Highway Patrol has teamed up with state police in Idaho and North Dakota to protect the roads over Labor Day weekend.

Operation Border to Border begins at 12:01 on Friday morning and runs through Labor Day.

The program includes extra patrols on u-s highway’s two and 93. Troopers will focus on impaired and distracted driving, seat belt use and criminal activity.

It is a collaborative effort to reduce traffic fatalities. Law Enforcement officials hope to make the program and annual event.

US 2 and 93 were identified by the states as high-traffic corridors experiencing an increase in traffic congestion and dangerous driving and therefore selected for Operation Border to Border.