MISSOULA – Authorities are investigating what’s being called a homicide case in Missoula. The incident happened on Thursday evening in the 1900 block of Strand Avenue.

Missoula Police spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh said a search warrant was served at about 6 p.m. as part of a reported “home invasion burglary/stabbing” that occurred on July 23.

Welsh said that officers entered the home and discovered evidence of other crimes, including homicide.

Two people have been taken into custody as the investigation continues, according to Welsh. Those in custody have been identified as Tiffanie Pierce, 23, and Augustus Standing-Rock, 26.

Missoula Police spent the night at the scene which was still blocked off as of Friday morning.