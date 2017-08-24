PHILIPSBURG – The Meyers Fire has now burned over 16,000 acres and remains 5 percent contained. MTN’s John Emeigh was at the fire south of Philipsburg where more Montana National Guard troops arrived Wednesday to help the firefighting efforts.

25 soldiers arrived at the fire Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 222 Montana National Guard personnel will be supporting fire operations around the state.

Governor Steve Bullock declared a fire emergency for Montana, which authorizes Montana National Guard support to wildfire efforts as needed. Potential further deployments of helicopter and ground support are being examined.

MTN’s John Emeigh