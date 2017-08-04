HELENA – The clock is ticking on the demolition of historic Central School.

On Thursday, Helena Public Schools selected Bullock Construction Services from Boulder to demolish the more than a century old building. The school board approved the bid for $115,775.

Currently, crews are in the process of removing asbestos from Central before it can be safely torn down.

Despite its demolition, Helena Public Schools Superintendent Jack Copps said parts of the old school will be saved. All of the granite, some doors as well as bricks with names on them will be preserved and likely integrated on the new school grounds.

“It’s history and it’s just an important story of what this school looked like many years ago,” Copps said. “No one will walk into this building without being able to see some of the remnants of this building. So it will be a living history, and that’s important.”

The demolition is expected to be completed no later than Oct. 2.

The school board says 90 percent of the old building will be recycled by Bullock Construction, creating significant cost savings for the district.