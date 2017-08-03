HELENA – While Central School has yet to be demolished, Helena residents weighed in Wednesday night on plans for its replacement.

SMA Architects in partnership with NAC Architecture is designing the new 60,000 square foot school that will stand where the old building sits today.

Central has been closed since 2013, when an engineer’s report showed it could receive serious damage in an earthquake. It’s one of three elementary schools – along with Bryant and Jim Darcy – that will be replaced after Helena voters approved a $63 million bond issue.

Tim Meldrum, Principal Partner architect at SMA Architects, gave a presentation to about 20 community members Wednesday on what it could look like.

During the presentation, Meldrum showed a handful of possible arrangements for the various rooms in the new school. The project is currently in the schematic design phase.

One big goal for the two-story building is making sure not to block the view of the Cathedral of Saint Helena.

Meldrum said the design is a balancing act between competing interests.

“We’ve got to take all these things into account and make sense of them. We’ve got to fit within the budget, we’ve got to fit within the context,” Meldrum said. “The program can’t program can’t be too big or too small – got to work with teachers and has to be an educational facility and has to be safe.”

Those in attendance appeared to largely approve of the initial models, only questioning potential parking situations and the possible preservation of parts of the old central school.

Despite the challenge of trying to bring together everyone’s ideas for the school, Meldrum said he doesn’t mind.

“That’s actually one of my favorite parts. We find that the more feedback we get, we really feel like there’s probably no way we can get this wrong as a community because it’s going to be designed as a community,” Meldrum said.