HELENA – The Lewis and Clark County Coroner’s Office released new details on a Tuesday night fatal shooting in the Helena valley.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to a report of a fatal shooting on the 200 block Hope Road just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday afternoon, County Coroner Bryan Backeberg said the victim is a one-year-old boy who was shot by his father. Backeberg said the boy died at the scene.

Authorities have not released the boy’s name or the type of firearm involved in the shooting. Backeberg says an autopsy has been scheduled.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office called the shooting an isolated incident.

Captain Brent Colbert of the sheriff’s office said in a release that no charges have been filed and the incident is still under investigation.