GREAT FALLS – A new coffee shop is open that preserves the Italian heritage of a Great Falls family.

Al Banco opened recently at 202 2nd Street South in Great Falls. “Al Banco” in Italy means to enjoy coffee, at the bar, with friends.

“The name in a literal sense isn’t as big of a deal as us just trying to pay tribute to our family because that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing,” said Al Banco co-owner Jesse Zuidema, recalling his family’s Italian heritage.

The family, includes Jesse’s brother, wife, mom and aunt, who own and operate the coffee bar and bistro that’s serving up new flavors in the Electric City.

The menu may look a little different than many coffee shops, smaller in sizing options and flavors. That’s intentional, thanks to Jesse’s “coffee crawling” adventures through the Pacific Northwest where he learned techniques, formulated his own methods and created a desire to adhere to more traditional coffee preparation.

“I wanted to be able to bring people into the experience of a more traditional menu and talk about it because it’s obviously different and I wanted to spark conversation with people and I love talking about coffee,” explained Jesse.

Aside from the coffee, the family wanted to give Great Falls more eating options and variety.

“We’re focused mostly on as fresh and as much local stuff as we can get and organic, we can do that as well, just simple food with elevated flavors,” explained Jake Zuidema, who co-owns Al Banco with his brother Jesse.

Jake said the fresh pasta and the red curry are his two favorite dishes that have also gone over well with patrons.

Al Banco is housed in a storied building that’s seen a lot of changes over the years. Formally home to Machinery Row and The Staggering Ox, the rustic industrial feel is exactly what the Zuidema brothers wanted for their new business.

“Really all we did was paint and keep everything as neutral as possible to highlight the brick,” explained Jesse.

They hope the brick backdrop, aroma of coffee and cooking will provide a place of escape for people to slow down.

“Be able to get away from the busy pace that our culture sets for everybody, because we don’t enjoy that pace, we would like your experience here to be relaxing.”

Click here to visit their website.

MTN’s Shannon Newth