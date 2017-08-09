EUREKA – New overnight mapping puts the Gibralter Ridge Fire burning near Eureka at 1,133 acres.

The blaze sparked during a late Monday thunderstorm and quickly grew forcing several residents to leave their homes . Fire managers say their top concern remains structure protection and holding the fire at the Foothills road.

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect for the Sherman Creek, Griffith Creek, Therriault Pass and Stevens Creek areas. Meanwhile, the Grave Creek, Glen Lake and Sinclair Creek areas (south and east of West Road) are still under pre-evacuation orders.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office will contact affected residents directly when evacuation decision is made. A public meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the Eureka High School Auditorium.

A shelter has been set up for evacuees at the Church of God on Second Avenue East in Eureka. Livestock can be taken to the fairgrounds in Eureka and smaller animals and pets can be taken to the Tobacco Valley Animal Shelter. The Flathead Spay & Neuter in Columbia Falls is also offering to take in cats.

The Eureka Town Hall will be the location for any donation of food for the crews working the fire. A trailer is located at the back of the Town Hall for donation items.

The Ten Lakes/ Grave Creek recreation area is closed at the junction of Foothills Road and Grave Creek. Additional resources will be coming in Wednesday as a Type II Incident Management Team takes over at the fire scene.

