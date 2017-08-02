NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones industrial average has closed above 22,000 points for the first time, driven by a big gain in Apple on an otherwise mixed day for the market. The Dow Jones industrials rose 52 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,016. The broader Standard & Poor’s 500 index edged up 1 point, less than 0.1 percent, to 2,477. The Nasdaq edged down less than a point to 6,362.

NEW YORK (AP) — Oil futures are up today. Benchmark U.S. crude added 43 cents to close at $49.59 a barrel in New York. At the same time, Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 58 cents to close at $52.36 a barrel in London.

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla’s net loss widened to $336 million in the second quarter as it opened new stores and prepared for the launch of its new lower-cost Model 3 sedan. Revenue more than doubled to $2.8 billion, thanks to a big increase in Tesla’s energy generation and storage business. According to analysts polled by FactSet, Wall Street was expecting revenue of $2.5 billion. Tesla delivered 22,026 Model S and Model X vehicles in the second quarter.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico says it is willing to talk about tough issues in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, which is set to start Aug. 16. Canada has strongly opposed a U.S. proposal to eliminate bi-national dispute resolution panels in which experts now review decisions to impose tariffs or quotas. But Mexico’s economy secretary says he isn’t taking take an immediate position on the panels.

MUKWONAGO, Wis. (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says he touted federal job-training benefits and tax credits that make the United States competitive when Taiwan-based Foxconn was considering whether to build its first plant outside of Asia in Wisconsin. The company announced last week that it planned to invest $10 billion in Wisconsin and employ up to 13,000 people over six years.

