HELENA – The Montana Motor Vehicle Division is implementing a new system to help improve and simplify their services.

The Bot Enhanced Navigation or ”BEN” system will assist customers in navigating the Motor Vehicle Division’s website.

In June alone MVD fielded 21,000 phone calls from people seeking information about their services.

BEN is available 24-7 on MVD’s website and is able to walk customers through complicated processes and services as well as connect them with MVD employees to directly answer their questions.

The new system only cost $700 to implement internally and has already been used by 2,000 Montanans. Montana Attorney General Tim Fox said the new technology will help make the most of everyone’s valuable time.

“Montana is a huge state,” said Fox, “People often say we’re just one big town with very large streets right. And people’s time is very valuable. We acknowledge that and we want to make sure that we’re making every effort we can so that they can do things from their home. “

Currently BEN is in phase one of implementation. Phase two will offer online payment options for MVD customers.

To try out the BEN system click here.