HELENA – A new ruling was issued Thursday in the continuing dispute over cleanup costs at the polluted East Helena smelter site.

The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned a district court ruling in the legal battle between ASARCO and the Atlantic Richfield Company.

The smelter site, in operation since 1888, beginning with the Anaconda Company, included a lead smelter and a zinc fuming plant, was sold to ASARCO by Atlantic Richfield.

In 1984 the EPA added the site to the National Priorities List under Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA), also known as Superfund. Nearly a century of operations at the smelter had left the site contaminated with lead, arsenic and other heavy metals.

ASARCO claims ARCO should be, using EPA vernacular, a “Potentially Responsible Party”(PRP) in terms of cleanup costs at the site. Those costs are estimated to be somewhere between $ 99 million to $138 million.

ARCO says ASARCO’s claim failed to meet the statute of limitations from a 1998 Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) Decree made by the EPA against ASARCO.

In 2015, Helena District Judge Jeffery Sherlock dismissed ASARCO’s claim, agreeing with ARCO’s statute of limitations argument and absolving ARCO of any financial responsibility for cleanup costs.

In its Thursday ruling, the Ninth Circuit rejected that decision, saying ASARCO’s claim was timely, based on the company’s 2009 CERCLA agreement with the Feds.

The Ninth Circuit remanded the case back to Helena District Court, to determine whether ASARCO is entitled to compensation from ARCO and if so, by how much.